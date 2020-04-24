Face masks have become difficult to find during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially now that soldiers on Fort Hood are required to wear one when they are unable to keep proper social distancing measures.
So when her father’s unit needed some face masks, 8-year-old Kaylee Pineda of Killeen decided she wanted to do something about it.
Kaylee and her mother, Nancy Martinez, had already made 50 masks for healthcare workers, but the enterprising young lady decided she wanted to do more for the soldiers, veterans and first responders. Since the last week of March, they have made and donated more than 800 masks and have more than 1,500 requests for more.
“I like making a difference. Mom and I work together — she makes one part, and I make the others,” Kaylee said. “I want to say thank you to everyone who is still working out there. They are the real heroes.”
Martinez said her daughter used money she had saved for a trip the family had intended to take this summer to buy material for the masks. She and Kaylee’s father also bought material for the project, and others have pitched in to make sure Kaylee can fulfill all the requests she has pending.
“It’s really nice to be able to help out others during a time of crisis,” Martinez said. “I’m absolutely proud of her that she’s thinking of the safety and well-being of others.”
Kaylee and her mom have made custom face masks for different police departments around the state of Texas and for units on Fort Hood. Those interested in getting a mask, or who would like to make a donation, can visit Kaylee’s Facebook page, facebook.com/KayleesMasks.
“Making masks is easy, anyone can do it and help,” Kaylee said. “We’re Texas strong.”
