Killeen airport to receive nearly $1.8 million in coronavirus relief funds

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was awarded $1,796,310 in federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus at the airport and provide economic relief, the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced on Monday.
The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which Cornyn voted in favor of in December, according to a new release.
“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” Cornyn said in the release. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Killeen and the rest of our great state.”
On Monday City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine clarified by email how the funds will be spent.
“It will all be used at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional for operations and maintenance to ensure the airport can remain fully operational as it recovers from the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Shine said.
Staff Report
