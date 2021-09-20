Killeen and Nolanville have completed another week of testing and vaccination.
Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said Monday that the city has not yet confirmed its numbers for last week’s testing as it is pending approval of this week’s site.
Historically, the city has given out an average of 1,000 tests over the three day period. More information regarding the number of positive tests and administered vaccines is expected to be released over the next few days via the city’s communications department.
Running a similar site, Nolanville has provided publicly accessible testing and vaccination at its central fire station.
According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, the city has administered 386 tests and 34 vaccinations over the past two weeks.
Nolanville will continue its testing and vaccination site, providing both services every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the central fire station located at 84 North Main Street.
Should the city of Killeen continue its testing site, it will run Thursday through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
For more information regarding COVID-19 testing and services, residents may text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
