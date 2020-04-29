The Killeen Animal Shelter is planning to reopen to the public under its normal business hours Friday, in conjunction with the state's phased reopening of certain commercial businesses on the same day.
While the shelter will ostensibly be open like normal, visitors will still be asked to wear masks and obey social distancing measures for their own safety and that of others.
The public is encouraged to view available animals online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive.
