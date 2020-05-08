Some hair salons and barbershops in Killeen and throughout Texas are expected to have their "open" signs on display today.
Effective today, barbershops, salons, tanning shops and such businesses can open again, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week. People can only wait inside if they maintain social distancing, he said.
Gyms and non-essential manufacturing can reopen beginning May 18.
Initially, hair salons and barbershops should only offer services that are less time-consuming and complex, like haircuts and shaves.
Work stations at hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons must be at least 6 feet apart and must be fully sanitized after each customer visit.
All beauty services should use disposable supplies when possible. Any nondisposable supplies must be fully sanitized between customers.
The governor’s task force advises shops to screen all workers and customers at the door for temperature and symptoms. Customers are required to wash their hands upon entrance. Shops should have a wash station, offer disposable towels and have a touchless trash can.
Workers can refuse to serve anybody they suspect to be sick or contagious.
Everyone in the shop is recommended to wear a face mask or face covering. The only exceptions are customers getting a service, like a shave, where their faces have to be visible. Customers should have their masks on immediately before and after the service.
The Texas Tribune and FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.