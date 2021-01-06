A Killeen-area businessman and Vietnam veteran is back home after battling the coronavirus during the holidays.
Bill Shine, 75, tested positive for the virus Dec. 13, and was quickly admitted to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, said his spouse, Jean Shine.
He spent three days in the hospital before being released, but was readmitted to the hospital on Dec. 27 for several more days as his symptoms continued and he had trouble breathing.
Now, he is back home and is better, but still recovering, said Jean Shine in an email to the Herald this week.
“The Doctor prepared us for baby steps, slow and long recovery.” she said. “He is on oxygen 24/7 and will be for awhile. It may take a few months but the blood thinners will help dissolve the blood clots in his lungs. He has received so many good wishes and prayers, it lifts his spirts and strengthen him. Our family, friends, clients and Supporters have been wonderful. We believe in the power of prayer and can feel them everyday.”
The Shines are well known in the area for their work with the Wreaths for Vets program at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Bill Shine is vice president at Shine Team Realtors and was formerly the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for this area, a position his wife now holds.
“Thank you everyone who has supported us in prayers and deeds,” Jean Shine added.
Jean Shine tested positive for the virus on the same day as her husband, but had a mild case.
“I did lose my smell and my taste, but that was it,” she said.
She advises that if anyone has symptoms, they should get tested and treated as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.