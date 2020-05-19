As workers across the Killeen area return to work during Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan, the capacity at some child care facilities may increase.
“Previously, child care was only available to workers deemed essential by the state,” the Texas Tribune reported Monday. “Abbott’s announcement Monday allows child care centers to reopen to help all workers returning to their jobs.”
For child care facilities such as Totally 4 Kids and Kinderland Academy — both in Killeen — the return of some children is exciting news.
Sheena Price, co-owner of Totally 4 Kids, 3405 E. Central Texas Expressway, said her employees are excited to see their children return.
“We’re definitely excited that we’re able to reopen and serve all of the community at this point,” Price said.
Precautionary measures will all be the same, such as temperature checks at the door, constant hand washing and thorough cleaning and sanitation of the facility, she said.
The state has provided child care facilities with a minimum standard health protocol, which can be viewed in full at https://bit.ly/2zU0288.
The 13-page checklist outlines protocols that all facilities must follow. Some of the protocols are suggestions, while others are mandatory.
Some of the suggestions include keeping child care classes the same each day, keeping the same child care worker with the same class each day and keeping sleep spaces 6 feet apart during nap time, if possible.
Some of the required protocols include the modified standards for class size by age group when there is one or two caregivers in the same room.
The maximum capacity of children for Totally 4 Kids is 91, Price said. According to the state’s protocols, child care facilities are allowed to have between eight and 20 kids in the same room with two caregivers. The numbers depend on the age group.
“Luckily, we were able to keep all of our employees on board,” Price said. “Granted, some hours were cut, but we were able to keep everybody on board.”
Another required protocol is what the child care facility must do if the coronavirus is confirmed in a child or staff member.
Facilities are required to report confirmed cases to the local health authority, as well as the child care licensing agency. The local health authority will advise the facility on reopening procedures.
Recently, an employee at a Temple child care facility tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the FME News Service.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said New Beginnings Learning Academy in Temple agreed to temporarily close down and notify the parents of all children who attend.
Felix Torres, director of Kinderland, 711 N. Eighth St., Suite 4816, in Killeen said all children and employees are screened prior to entering the building.
Parents will also continue to be restricted.
“We kept the parents out from coming in (before),” Torres said. “We’re going to try to maintain that as long as possible.”
Torres said the maximum capacity for children at Kinderland is 117. He said since March, his facility has cared for around 65% of the maximum.
Although he is able to take more children again, Torres said it will probably be a while before his facility returns to full capacity.
Some parents are still being cautious, he said.
“Some of them have called me and said they’re still concerned about it, and they’re going to try to keep their kids home,” Torres said.
Kinderland has not been fully-staffed since March. On March 25, Torres said he had reduced his staff by three employees, whom he said Tuesday probably won’t return.
The Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas can also begin accepting all children for its summer day camp model.
Since April 1, the Boys & Girls Club has operated day camps for children of mission-essential employees, according to spokesman Daniel Hall.
Summer day camp goes from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and enrollment begins today. The cost is $10 per day or $50 per week.
All social distancing practices will be in place, including an eight-to-one child-to-staff ratio, so space may be limited, but it is open to children of all employees.
