Several governments and businesses have made changes due to coronavirus concerns. This list will be updated at kdhnews.com.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
KISD - Through March 20
CCISD - Through March 20
Belton ISD - Through March 20
Florence ISD — Through April 3
Lampasas ISD — Through March 29
Temple ISD - Through March 20
UMHB - Through March 20
CTC - Through March 20
Texas A&M Central Texas - Through March 20
CITY OF COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove City Council meeting: March 16 meeting schedule retained
CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS
Public Library: Open for checking out materials; all organized activities canceled.
Parks and Recreation: All activities, including Senior Recreation activities, canceled until further notice.
All classes, events and rentals in city-owned facilities are canceled.
CITY OF KILLEEN
Killeen City Council workshop March 16: Canceled
City of Killeen’s Senior Citizens Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for March 19: Canceled.
Bob Gilmore Senior Center: Closed until further notice
Lions Club Park Senior Center: Closed until further notice
Family Recreation Center: Open with reduced hours and programs; hours of operation amended to Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.; daycare services canceled until further notice; open gym canceled until further notice; group fitness classes canceled until further notice
Killeen Community Center: Open with reduced hours and programs, hours of operation amended to Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open gym for basketball and pickleball canceled until further notice; gym reservations and room reservations for more than 50 people canceled until further notice
Sports Leagues: All adult and youth sports leagues (adult softball and volleyball and youth baseball, softball and soccer) suspended until further notice
Public Libraries: Closed until further notice; curbside service for checking out materials is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871; patrons may also use downloadable resources at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries
Utility Collections: The lobby remains open for establishing new accounts and transferring service, but all payments should be made using the drive-through lanes or online at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections
Vive Les Arts: The Vive Les Arts Theatre of Killeen is postponing its season. A chance to support VLA is through “The Show That Never Was!,” an initiative that will raise funds by purchasing tickets to its imaginary play.
Anyone who purchases a ticket purchase will receive a playbill with their name listed as a performer. VLA will also share the news via its social media platforms. There is also a chance to be featured on its website.
FORT HOOD
Fort Hood town hall on coronavirus changed to virtual event at 9 a.m. March 19 on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
1st Cavalry Division 2020 Spouses Dining In postponed until May 15
FORUMS
Herald’s forum for KISD school board candidates: Rescheduled to April 6.
BUSINESSES
Copperas Cove Dentist — Closed through March 22, reopening March 23 with new hours for two week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cinemark at Market Heights — Closed until further notice.
Regal Killeen Stadium 14 — Closed until further notice.
STORES
H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
RESTAURANTS
Chick-fil-A: Dining area closed, drive-thru only
McDonald’s: Dining area and PlayPlaces closed; drive-thru, carryout and deliver only
Taco Bell: Dining area closed, drive-thru only
Starbucks: Indoor and outdoor dining areas closed, drive-thru, walk-in orders still available
Whataburger: Indoor dining area closed; drive-thru and online pickup only
Wingstop: Indoor dining area closed; delivery and carryout only
EVENTS
Retirement reception for Harker Heights Assistant City Attorney Patty Brunson, scheduled for March 18: Postponed.
Please contact news@kdhnews.com with additional information and updates.
(1) comment
I didn’t see anything about daycare facilities being closed, is it okay to still take my daughter to daycare? I still have to continue working and I depend on my daughter going to daycare so that I can work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.