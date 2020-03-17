As we all seek to stay up to date on local coronavirus information, the Herald will be compiling questions and answers into one, easy to find document. This basic information will be expanded and updated continually. Please send us your additional questions, and we will research answers to add to this file. If you represent a business, government, medical provider or other agency with information, please also contact us.
MEDICAL PROTOCOL
Q: What are symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19?
Centers for Disease Control: Symptoms can include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Q: What should I do if I have symptoms of coronavirus?
CDC: Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms, and have been in close
contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or
have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Q: For any medical issues, what can I expect at the clinic or hospital?
Baylor Scott and White
Visitors and patients will use designated entrances and be screened upon arrival. Visitors will undergo a short screening at the designated entry points. This screening is based on CDC guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus (COVID-19). Patients will continue to be screened at registration.
Two visitors per patient during visiting hours. Baylor Scott and White has temporarily suspended entry of those under the age of 16. Waiting rooms will be closed to large groups.
Seton
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has begun screening patients and guests to the hospital. According to hospital spokeswoman Lucy Taylor, the hospital has limited the number of hospital entrances so staff can screen every person entering the facility.
Seton is limiting visitors to only one per patient, and only if their presence is absolutely necessary. Seton is also prohibiting children under the age of 16 to limit their exposure to illnesses.
AdventHealth
AdventHealth hospital began coronavirus screenings Friday. The screening process entails questions about recent travel and any current symptoms, among others. Spokeswoman Erin Riley said if a hospital visitor is flagged as requiring further examination, they will be directed to a newly-implemented RIPS (Respiratory Infection Protocol Station) area where they will receive further directions.
AdventHealth is cautioning people from visiting the hospital unless absolutely necessary. For example, if a family member is in the hospital for a routine medical check up or procedure, people are urged to avoid visiting them in the hospital to limit exposure to various illnesses.
Darnall
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will begin screening individuals at clinic entry points this week. There will be signs posted to direct hospital visitors to screening entry points.
Darnall is discouraging people from visiting the hospital unless absolutely necessary. For example, if a family member is in the hospital for a routine medical check up or procedure, people are urged to avoid visiting them in the hospital to limit exposure to various illnesses.
SCHOOL LUNCHES
Q: How do I get food for my child?
KISD: The Killeen Independent School District is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The following locations are all serving breakfast and lunch:
Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas in Nolanville
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Hay Branch Elementary School
Harker Heights Elementary School
Manor Middle School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Peebles Elementary School
Pershing Park Elementary School
Rancier Middle School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Shoemaker High School
West Ward Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
CCISD: The Copperas Cove Independent School District is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a “grab and go” format. The following locations are serving breakfast and lunch:
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School
Hettie Halstead Elementary School
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
GROCERIES/SUPPLIES
Q: What are grocery store hours?
H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
