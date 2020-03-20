Funeral homes are among those businesses affected by the statewide executive order signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday.
The order, which went into effect Friday, bans gatherings of more than 10 people.
That ban includes funerals, said Steven Faram, general manager of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
“We will be bound by that executive order,” Faram said. “Therefore, we will not allow any services or visitations, et cetera, to allow more than 10 people at a time.”
Harvey Hilderbran, executive director of the Texas Funeral Directors Association said it is enforcing the 10-person limit with its member funeral homes, including Crawford-Bowers.
Hilderbran said the association is seeking clarification from the state on open-air, outdoor services, such as graveside services.
Enforcing the 10-person limit will slightly change the way Crawford-Bowers handles funerals, but it will work with the families, Faram said.
“We’re either offering to postpone until after the order is lifted, and then follow up with services at a later time, or whatever we can do to minimize the effect on the family,” he said.
Crawford-Bowers is a member funeral home of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. Faram said the funeral home has received guidance about using mandatory personal protective equipment when removing, handling or embalming a body.
Although no deaths of COVID-19 have been reported in Bell or Coryell counties, Faram said the funeral home is taking universal precautions and treating every death like a COVID-19 death.
In a release that provides guidance to member funeral homes, the Texas Funeral Directors Association said that decedents can still be buried or cremated according to family preferences.
Burials and cremations include those who died of COVID-19. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, funeral homes are advised to check with local or state officials to see if additional requirements are needed for handling bodies of people who died of infectious diseases.
For those attending a funeral of someone who dies of COVID-19, the CDC has said, “There is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of COVID-19.”
The CDC recommends to avoid touching the body of someone who died of COVID-19, however.
As the funeral homes adjust to the preventive measures imposed by government officials, funeral directors are conducting most of their business with families either over the phone or digitally.
Faram said Crawford-Bowers is developing a presentation of services that it can go over with a family via email, Skype or even Facebook Live.
Faram said the intent is to limit in-person interaction and lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“As a funeral home owner, it is your responsibility to protect the health and safety of your staff,” the funeral director association said.
In the event a family has to postpone a service and they do not want to immediately do a burial or cremation, Faram said Crawford-Bowers will keep the deceased body in a controlled refrigeration unit until the services will be able to take place.
This will be at no extra cost to the family, Faram said.
Questions to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, and Heritage Funeral Home were not immediately answered.
