COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to be distributed at local hospitals, however, Killeen-area hospitals are slim on details on how many vaccines they have distributed and how many they still have to distribute.
Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that “a significant portion” of the more than 600,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to health care providers in Texas “might be sitting on hospital shelves” rather than being administered to Texans, according to a report in Austin American-Statesman.
Saying “no vaccine should be kept in reserve,” the state’s chief health official ordered providers Tuesday to begin offering vaccinations to people over 65 and those with medical conditions, including pregnancy, that put them at greater risk of a severe case of COVID-19.
Representatives with Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights and AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen were both sent questions about how many vaccines they have used and how many they still have left as well as how many staff members each hospital has.
They both provided statements in response.
“We have administered more than 200 vaccinations of our 600-dose allocation to staff. The vaccine is voluntary for our employees and medical staff. Once all employees who opt to take the vaccine have had an opportunity to receive it, we will begin offering to other first responders in our area,” Lori James with Seton said.
Seton received its 600 doses on Dec. 23, and as of Thursday still has not used hundreds of those vaccine doses.
Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth, provided their statement.
“We are working diligently to administer COVID-19 vaccines to as many of our frontline team members as possible. We have already seen a very positive response from our team members, with many excited about the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine. Our state and local health officials will determine when we receive our next vaccine shipment and will guide the handling of any additional vaccine doses once our team members have had the opportunity to receive it,” Riley said.
AdventHealth received about 1,400 doses the week of Dec. 22. The hospital did not say how many doses it has left.
The same questions were sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood but responses were not sent by deadline Thursday.
However, Darnall has been administering the vaccine to high risk beneficiaries. They allowed high-risk patients to go to the hospital and receive the vaccine on Tuesday morning until it ran out of that supply, according to the hospital’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.