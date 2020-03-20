While new information and guidelines are updated rapidly in response to COVID-19, so too are the status of planned events. It’s good to double-check that these events and activities are still occurring if you’re planning on attending, as things are changing hour by hour. Remember to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
The Keep Salado Sparkling trash pick-up event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 21. Volunteers will meet at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., where they will sign in, gather supplies, and disperse to their assigned areas. There will be prizes for those who collect the most trash and most unusual trash.
The seventh annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and Coronation Ball originally scheduled for March 21 is postponed to a later date.
The Pearl Bluegrass First Saturday Jam and Stage Show will be postponed until May 1.
The One-Day Community Health Screening event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Loop. This event offers a five-part test package to screen for various health problems for $149, and single tests for about $70 each. Pre-registration is required. For more information, or to get registered, call 800-690-6495 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.
All events at the Bell County Expo, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton, are postponed throughout the remainder of March. This includes the American Bucking Bull and PBR Spring Fling, Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market, Heart of Texas RV Show, and more.
The city of Killeen has closed these facilities until further notice: Bob Gilmore Senior Center, Lions Club Park Senior Center, Family Recreation Center, Killeen Community Center, and all public libraries. Curbside service for checking out library materials is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, will be closed for walk-in service until further notice. There will still be drop-off and drive-through pick up services available at this time. Patrons can order materials by calling 254-953-5497 or emailing reference@harkerheights.gov from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Family Fun
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., canceled all events through March 21 as a health precaution.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, has canceled its free Explore Learning and Playgroup that is normally from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College has canceled all shows and events until further notice. For show descriptions, a full schedule (when available again), and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will not meet until further notice, as the Temple Public Library is closed to walk-in traffic.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. April’s monthly meeting is canceled but June’s meeting is still expected to occur. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Local music at Bell County bars and entertainment venues are postponed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is closed until March 29 as a health precaution.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. In light of coronavirus concerns, call ahead before visiting to verify the museum is still open at 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, has canceled its monthly dance for seniors until further notice.
In the Mood Ballroom’s Variety Dance originally scheduled for March 20 is canceled. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Bell County has ordered all bars, gym and entertainment venues closed until further notice, due to coronavirus concerns.
