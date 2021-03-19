Over 90 million stimulus checks totaling $242.2 billion are being dispersed to Americans this week.
The third round of stimulus checks — up to $1,400 — will be directly deposited into bank accounts this week for most Americans who included bank account information on their last tax return. Those who do not fall under that category should check their mailboxes in coming days for a paper check from Uncle Sam.
Some Killeen area residents are using the influx of cash to pad their savings accounts, while others are planning to invest the money.
B.K. Brown, a Bell County resident of 18 years, said she already received her stimulus check.
“The first thing I did with my check was donate about a third of it to local food banks,” Brown told the Herald. “The rest went into my checking account and will be used to shop locally for things that I’ve had to put off buying before I received it.”
Brown said the stimulus money may help Texans still reeling from the effects of the recent winter storm.
“I do believe the checks will help people who were hard hit by the pandemic, especially those who lost their jobs and health insurance,” she said. “The horrible ice storm and all of the hardships that ensued from that made matters worse.”
John Louch, of Killeen, said he plans to invest the stimulus money by “buying equipment” for his business.
To check on the status of your stimulus payment visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.