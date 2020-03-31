MARCH 31
Schools: Gov. Greg Abbott on March 31 ordered schools to remain closed to in-person classroom attendance until May 4.
Social limiting guidelines extended: Abbott also sought to get Texans to follow the hygiene and social distancing guidelines of the President and CDC, minimize contact with people outside of their household through April 30. Texans can take part in “essential” services and activities. The governor stopped short of ordering Texans to shelter at home.
EVENTS
Social gatherings are to be no more than 10 people, per Gov. Abbott’s order.
In addition, Bell County and the city of Lampasas have issued shelter-at-home orders for those not involved in essential businesses.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
UMHB - Moving to Online learning with tentative plans to return to face to face classes if and when conditions allow.
CTC — Moving to online classes for the remainder of the semester.
Texas A&M-Central Texas - Converted nearly all courses to online
CITY OF COPPERAS COVE
The city of Copperas Cove has established a coronavirus hotline that residents can call to speak to a city staff member to gain information about the virus, according to the city’s Facebook page. The number to call for the hotline is 254-542-8920. The hotline began March 26 and the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Offices closed: The city of Copperas Cove is closing all of its offices to in-person traffic effective immediately, according to a press release issued by the city. City offices will remain open for telephone, email, and online services only. The Police Department lobby will remain open to the public to provide necessary assistance. Limited exceptions for on-site appointments may also be granted by contacting the specific department ahead of time. Contact information for all services are available on the City’s website at www.copperascovetx.gov.
Copperas Cove Easter Egg Round Up: Tentatively postponed to May 1.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant: Rescheduled for May 30.
Copperas Cove Education Foundation Boots & Buckles Gala will be rescheduled for a later date.
Copperas Cove Library: Closed but patrons may still check out materials by locating them online at www.copperascovetx.gov/library or by calling 254-547-3826. Library staff will contact the patron to set a time for pick-up at the front door of the library. Reference questions for topics such as requests for tax forms or schoolwork assignments will be answered at reference@copperascovetx.gov.
Copperas Cove Senior Center: Closed
The City of Copperas Cove has canceled the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting until April 27.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has canceled its meeting until April 22.
CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS
All municipal facilities will be closed to walk in traffic until further notice.
Parks and Recreation: All activities, including Senior Recreation activities, canceled until further notice.
All classes, events and rentals in city-owned facilities are canceled.
Postponed: May 2 election set for Nov. 3
CITY OF KILLEEN
The City of Killeen has established a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The City’s COVID-19 webpage contains information and resources related to the situation. It is updated regularly to keep the public informed. The web address is KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.
Cancellation of city-sponsored events with expected attendance of 10 or more
Cancellation of public/private events at city properties with expected attendance of 10 or more; staff will be contacting organizers for rescheduling
For the month of April the Killeen City Council will meet every two weeks, according to a March 24 vote. The council voted to have meetings on April 14 and April 28. Mayor Jose Segarra said they will be combined “workshop and meeting.”
Police Department: Public access limited to the main lobby and jail visitors area; call 9-1-1 for actual emergency; call 254-501-8800 for non-emergency and other services
Postponed: May 2 election set for Nov. 3
Airport: Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is open; however, passengers should consult airlines for flight information. Skylark Field is open.
Animal Shelter: Closed to the public, and adoption services have been suspended. Animal control issues can be reported to 254-526-4455.
Building Permits: The lobby is open for service with social distancing standards in place. Many forms and applications are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Permit and can be submitted digitally.
Fire stations: Closed to the public. Emergency response continues. Call 9-1-1 in case of emergency. Call 254-501-7660 for non-emergencies.
Human Resources: administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Public Works: all administrative offices closed to the public; call for service
Trash: Solid Waste bulk collections suspended indefinitely; recycling services suspended indefinitely; regular collection of trash containers and brush continues on schedule; excess household trash (no bulk items) may be dropped off at new locations free: Killeen Community Center, Killeen Special Events Center, Lions Club Park and Long Branch Park. The Transfer Station remains open for normal business hours; residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items and excess waste free once per month with a current City utility bill.
Killeen Municipal Court: Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled; appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850
Bob Gilmore Senior Center: Closed until further notice
Lions Club Park Senior Center: Closed until further notice
Family Recreation Center: Closed until further notice
Killeen Community Center: Closed until further notice
Sports Leagues: All adult and youth sports leagues (adult softball and volleyball and youth baseball, softball and soccer) suspended until further notice
Golf: Stonetree Golf Club is closed.
Parks: City parks and trails remain open, but social distancing and health precautions should be used at all times.
Closed: Killeen Main Library and Copper Mountain Branch are closed. Curbside services are no longer available. Online resources are available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
Utility Collections: the lobby remains open for establishing new accounts and transferring service, but all payments should be made using the drive-through lanes or online at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollections
Killeen Arts & Activities Center: Closed. Call 254-501-6519 or 254-501-6578 for assistance.
Killeen Civic & Conference Center: Closed. Call 254-501-3888 for assistance.
Vive Les Arts: The Vive Les Arts Theatre of Killeen is postponing its season. A chance to support VLA is through “The Show That Never Was!,” an initiative that will raise funds by purchasing tickets to its imaginary play. Anyone who purchases a ticket purchase will receive a playbill with their name listed as a performer. VLA will also share the news via its social media platforms. There is also a chance to be featured on its website.
Municipal Court: Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled. Appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850. Social distancing precautions have been implemented for defendants who must appear.
FORT HOOD
Fort Hood officials issued a shelter-in-place order over the weekend. The order also has a curfew set between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every day. It applies to soldiers living on or off-post. According to the order, no visitors are allowed in barracks or on-post housing. Visitors are defined in the order as “any person who does not normally reside in the normal place of residence of the soldier.”
1st Cavalry Division 2020 Spouses Dining In postponed until May 15
III Corps and Fort Hood Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt on Tuesday directed Fort Hood units to downgrade to “mission essential” personnel only to address COVID-19 concerns.
STATE GOVERNMENT
Driver’s license offices are closed until further notice. Drivers seeking to apply for a new CDL can do so at the Georgetown office, 1070 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown. Drivers that have driver’s licenses that expire on or after March 13, will remain valid for 60 days.
BUSINESSES
Cinemark at Market Heights — Closed until further notice.
Regal Killeen Stadium 14 — Closed until further notice.
Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove — Closed until further notice.
Best Buy — Offering curbside service. Items ordered on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy app will be delivered to the car curbside. If you didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, one of the employees will go get it in the store and sell it to you while you remain in your car. This service also extends to returns and exchanges, the period for which has been extended on most products so that you have more time. Only employees will be allowed in the store.
STORES
H-E-B: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart and Neighborhood Market: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; senior-only shopping happens every Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m.
Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sam’s Club has introduced senior shopping hours at all of its clubs that go into effect March 26. It’s from 7 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, for senior members and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. The pharmacy and optical center will be open during this time, according to a release by the company. Those not wishing to enter the store during the same time frame can place their orders online from a designated parking location, and an associate will deliver the products to the member’s vehicle, the company said.
Walgreen’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walgreen’s announced a seniors-only hour every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Clear Creek Exchange: Hours of operation for the main post exchange on Clear Creek are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to post officials. Some of the concession stores in the mall have closed or have shortened their hours for the duration. For now, commissary hours of operation remain the same and can be found at www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/fort-hood-clear-creek.
Delicias Meat Market: 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen: Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Aldi: 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2500 E. North Central Expressway, have adjusted shopper hours for senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. Those hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Its updated regular hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
O-Mart: new hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Its coffee shop hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The O-Mart food court which provides take-out Asian cuisine is also available from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The store’s photo department, barbershop and Von’s Chicken are temporarily closed until further notice, according to signs at the storefront.
JC Penney: Closed
Kohl’s: Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed
Hospitals
AdventHealth in Killeen is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital.
AdventHealth in Killeen began triage screening for COVID-19 at the emergency room on March 25. If people screen positive at the triage, they will be taken to a Respiratory Illness Protocol Station. Patients who screen positive at both the triage and at the respiratory station will receive a COVID-19 test.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital, as of March 20. The exceptions are one visitor 16 years or older for labor and delivery/births and end-of-life care.
Also on March 25, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood implemented similar measures. Patients will be screened from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at a respiratory drive-thru. It aims to identify patients who have respiratory symptoms to be screened further before entering the hospital.
FOOD BANK
Still operating: Area residents needing food can still get it from the Killeen Food Care Center in Killeen, executive director Raymond Cockrell said March 24.
The food bank in north Killeen, 210 N. 16th St., operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The recent countywide shelter-at-home order by Bell County Judge David Blackburn listed food banks as an essential service.
RESTAURANTS
All restaurants in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties must cease dine-in operations, effective 11:59 p.m. March 20, according to an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Drive-thru and take-out services are still allowed. For a list, go to: bit.ly/KDHfoodservice
GYMS/YOGA STUDIOS
All gyms and recreational facilities are closed by order of the governor.
NURSING HOMES
Visitors to nursing homes are prohibited except in specific circumstances.
Please contact news@kdhnews.com with additional information and updates on coronavirus schedule changes.
