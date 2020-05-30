Summer camps have been affected greatly by the coronavirus pandemic with some getting canceled, and those that will continue will look different than years prior.
The city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights will not be having summer camps this summer through their parks and recreation departments.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen said the city normally does not host summer camps and Jerry Bark, the spokesman for the city of Harker Heights said the city decided not to have summer camps this summer during budget planning in 2019 for this current fiscal year.
The city of Copperas Cove will be continuing its summer camp this year and it will begin June 8, according to Kevin Keller, the public information officer for the city.
This will be the first time the city hosts a summer camp in several years, according to Keller. Staff will follow guidelines in place by Gov. Greg Abbott and the camp will be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave B, with a cost of $72 per person per week, Keller said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas is going to continue providing daily child care services with some modifications, according to Daniel Hall, the vice president of resource development for the organization.
The guidelines they will follow are:
Continual 6-foot of separation amongst youth and staff during all daily activities.
8-to-1 youth to staff member ratios per classroom.
Limited facility access to operations staff, youth members, and emergency personnel.
Daily health screenings for all who enter a clubhouse; to include temperature checks, COVID-19 symptom observation, and COVID-19 exposure and travel questionnaires.
Requirements for all employees to wear cloth face coverings.
Ongoing personal, equipment, surface, and facility sanitation activities.
Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children is a camp south of Killeen for children with special needs that normally holds around 10 overnight and day camps over the summer.
All overnight camps have been officially canceled, according to Stacy Bruce, the president and executive director for Variety — The Children’s Charity of Texas.
“Like so many nonprofits across the country, we have pivoted to a virtual platform for some camp opportunities. We are offering a virtual summer camp experience to our returning campers in collaboration with our existing nonprofit and hospital partners. For children not already affiliated with Variety and Peaceable Kingdom through our partners, we will be offering additional opportunities for summer fun,” Bruce said.
The additional opportunities include:
Variety Arts and Adventure Day Camp at Peaceable Kingdom Aug. 3-7
Variety’s iCanShine Bike Camp, in collaboration with HOCTIL and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, July 27-31.
For children with special needs, our newest program, Variety Arts will host two virtual summer camps focusing on performing arts and visual arts. Dates of both camps are to be determined.
“Excitedly we are launching Variety Family Adventures at Peaceable Kingdom. Through this program, families will have the opportunity to experience the magic, excitement and adventure of Peaceable Kingdom. Information to be released soon on our website, varietytexas.org and our Facebook site soon,” Bruce said.
