Although 26-year-old Killeen based rapper Jeremiah Herron — aka Georgia Boi Slim — is not hitting the stage due to the pandemic, it’s not stopping him from chasing his dreams of stardom.
“I am still grinding the same way I am now. The only difference is less shows, but I am still recording, shooting videos and promoting everyday; now I’m just doing it with a mask,” Herron said.
The Augusta, Georgia, native made his way to Killeen last year from California by an invitation from his producer.
Herron said his biggest music influence came from the late LA-based rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died from gunshot wounds in March 2019. Hussle’s death hit home for Herron.
“He (Hussle) influenced me in a way that made me feel like I could make it, considering he was promoting his mixtapes in the streets, like myself, his music and legacy will live forever,” Herron said. “I couldn’t make sense of the tragedy. It was a sad day for the whole world. My prayers are still with his family.”
As Hussle’s legacy lives on, Herron continues to make one for himself, saying his goal of his music “is to touch the spirit and uplift our people as a whole and to inspire.”
Sometimes, Herron quotes Hussle’s lyrics like in his songs ‘Holding You’ and ‘Believe.’
“My music … it’s from my heart. Every time I flow; I just let God flow through me,” Herron said. “Music is therapeutic for me (and) certain songs have gotten me through really tough times and situations and that is the whole goal of my music.”
While there’s no concert dates due to the pandemic, Herron said that’s not stopping him from his dreams of having his music heard throughout the world. He’s also planning to release his second album ‘Trap Gospel’ in the fall.
“My goal this year is to hit a million views on at least two of my videos and continue to expand the “Georgia Boi Slim” brand,” he said.
As of Thursday, Herron’s videos have close to 10,000 views, with ‘Holding You’ totaling close to 2,000 since its release in November 2019.
Herron’s debut album ‘All Gas, No breaks’ and mixtape titled ‘Overtime’ is out now on all music platforms. His music videos can be found on YouTube: @gamechangazent.
