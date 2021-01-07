With reported COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing, local mandates this week have led to renewed capacity restrictions for many businesses, and require bars operating under a mixed-beverage permit to close.
Many bar owners who also serve food have opted to pursue Food and Alcohol Licenses to allow them to continue to operate — provided their income is predominantly from non-alcohol sales.
After 11 years in Killeen as a bar with a fully operational commercial kitchen, Jokers Icehouse Bar and Grill had to close their doors for a total of about five months from March until they opened as a restaurant with a Food and Alcohol license in August, according to owner and general manager Jack Thompson.
The process was not difficult, but it was time consuming, Thompson recalled.
Thompson encourages patrons to be patient and understanding as the owners of their favorite establishments do their best to comply with local mandates.
If customers don’t wear masks when not seated at their table — as they enter until they get to their seat or coming and going from the restrooms — it is the business owners who can face hefty fines or potentially be forced to close their doors.
The Food and Alcohol license requires the business to make at least 51% of income from non-alcoholic sales such as food, apparel or other merchandise, Thompson said.
Cover charges on certain nights go toward the non-alcohol income required to stay operational as well, he said.
Overall, Thompson said he has seen a 40% reduction in business since the pandemic started.
“It’s tough on service industry workers,” said Thompson who employs between 17 and 28 employees at any given time. “Having to tell them as of Wednesday we have fewer hours for them when we haven’t recovered from 2020’s was hard.”
Just two months after they first opened their doors at 10540 Texas Highway 195 in south Killeen, The Spot Bar and Restaurant was forced to close as part of the preventative measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In May, the bar reopened operating solely as a restaurant, according to the owner, Shalonda Smith.
Smith said she appreciated the ability to operate as a restaurant, but said it was unfair that when COVID-19 cases rise, officials resort to tightening restrictions on bars alone.
“They blame everything on the bars — and they shouldn’t,” Smith said.
Smith noted that people congregate in large numbers at restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses. Heavier regulations for bars when COVID-19 cases increase causes hardship for business owners and employees, without proof that bars are the cause of those outbreaks.
Meanwhile, operating as a restaurant, Smith said they have had a regular ebb and flow of customers as people exercise caution due to both the virus and inclement weather.
“The community needs to stand together and follow the rules,” Smith said. Wear the masks, social distancing, sanitation — together we can kick this thing.”
The Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services has identified Bell County as one of six in Trauma Service Area L, now considered to be a high hospitalization area for the international pandemic COVID-19, as previously reported by the Herald.
In addition to reducing occupancy capacity from 75 to 50 percent for restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries, the new designation requires bars to close their doors.
Bars with a beer retailer’s permit are allowed to continue to-go services, according to a previous Herald article, but those operating under a mixed-beverage permit must close completely.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said there are 43 bars in Bell County that hold a mixed-beverage permit.
Questions about whether a bar is permitted to continue operating under the Texas Governor’s orders should be directed to Dexter Jones with the TABC at: Dexter.Jones@TABC.Texas.gov
