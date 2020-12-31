A Killeen businessman and Vietnam veteran has been battling the coronavirus during the holidays.
Bill Shine, 75, tested positive for the virus Dec. 13, and was quickly admitted to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, said his spouse, Jean Shine.
The Shines are well known in the area for their work with the Wreaths for Vets program at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Bill Shine is vice president at Shine Team Realtors and was formerly the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for this area, a position his wife now holds.
“He was in (the hospital), and then he was out for about a week,” Jean Shine said Thursday.
But as his symptoms worsened, Bill Shine was re-admitted last weekend.
Medical staff found blood clots in his lungs. “Those blood clots are showing up in a lot of COVID patients,” Jean Shine said.
Bill Shine was placed on 24-hour oxygen, but not a ventilator, his wife said.
As of Thursday, he was showing signs of improvement and could be released from the hospital as early as late Thursday, Jean Shine said.
“His vitals are good,” she said.
Jean Shine tested positive for the virus on the same day as her husband, but had a mild case.
“I did lose my smell and my taste, but that was it,” she said.
She said she plans to help her husband recover once he gets back home. But that recovery time may take awhile as Bill Shine will need to continue taking oxygen and blood-thinners while recuperating at home, Jean Shine said.
She advises that if anyone has symptoms, they should get tested and treated as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.