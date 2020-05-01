Dozens of people waited in a line about 250-feet deep at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen to get supplies such as diapers, pull-ups and baby wipes.
Lisa Struthers and her mother, Yvonne Young, coordinate the curbside supply as part of the Gabriel Project, a ministry of the church.
Struthers and Young operate the supply every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. So many people showed up Friday that they exhausted their supplies within about 20 minutes.
“I feel bad turning people away, because there’s a need,” Young said.
Struthers said the weekly event normally draws less than 15 people, but around 60 showed up Friday. In a preview of the event, the Killeen Daily Herald shared information about the supply table on its Facebook page Thursday. That post reached more than 5,700 people and was shared about 180 times.
The Gabriel Project is a ministry for women in crisis pregnancies.
“I want to be able to give them an alternative to having abortions,” Struthers said. “I want to provide as much support as I can, helping them with material needs, spiritual needs.”
The curbside service for parents is intended for low-income parents, but Struthers said she and her mother will never turn anyone away.
Parents who receive assistance from Women, Infants and Children or Texas Electronic Benefit Transfer can show the cards when they come to get supplies.
The items given out are collected by donation, primarily from church parishioners. Those wishing to donate can do so.
Donations can be dropped off at the main office of the church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen, or by calling the Gabriel Project at 254-634-2223 to arrange a drop-off or pick-up.
