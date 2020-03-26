Unemployment numbers are continuing to rise everywhere, including Killeen, prompting the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce to offer webinars and other online services to help local business owners navigate the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.
So far, the chamber has filmed two webinars, which can be viewed on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The first webinar is meant to help small business owners understand Small Business Association disaster loans and forms. On Thursday morning, the organization held a virtual “Caffeinated Leaders” program featuring Chamber President John Crutchfield and state Rep. Brad Buckley, who is a longtime Killeen veterinarian. They discussed ways that small businesses — chamber members and non-members alike — can survive the coronavirus.
“The webinars we’re doing are for everyone,” said Rebekah Moon, vice president of investor services for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, in an email on Thursday. “We’re striving for economic prosperity for the entire Central Texas region and all business owners.”
The next webinar, scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, is called “Entrepreneurs Adapt!” and will feature a handful of local small business owners discussing ways businesses can keep their doors open during an uncertain time.
Moon said that the chamber also has created some new Facebook groups: Killeen Businesses, Killeen Restaurants, Bakers & Caterers and Central Texas Non-Profits.
“We’re inviting the appropriate businesses to join each group and to share their information there,” she said.
Like the webinars, the groups are open to all.
The chamber is doing more than working on internet projects like webinars and social media. Leaders have been closely following the federal government’s activities.
The federal government stepped in to ease the country’s economic free fall with a $2 trillion stimulus package, which passed the U.S. Senate late Wednesday and goes to the House on Friday.
Crutchfield said that the goal is to reduce unemployment.
“We’re tracking and communicating the federal stimulus package as it pertains to small business,” Crutchfield said. He said the chamber will focus on making sure that local business owners understand the details of the package.
In addition to viewing the webinars on Facebook, YouTube or their website, the organization is sending out daily emails with information to help businesses. Go to the chamber’s website at killeenchamber.com to sign up.
