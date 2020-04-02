While an expanded new building will ultimately broaden the potential reach of a Killeen congregation, a broadening use of technology during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has not only maintained connections of current members, but helped the church reach people cross the country.
A new building, 4712 East Rancier Ave., just finished construction, but because of the shelter-at-home order issued by Bell County, it will only be used in a limited capacity for the foreseeable future.
New Life Apostolic Church was founded by Pastor Tony White along with his wife and daughter almost two decades ago in December 2000.
“My wife, daughter and I began a new work in Killeen,” White said. “We started literally in a hallway on Gray Street in downtown Killeen. We had a total attendance of 13.”
The church has grown to about 165 members, White said.
Through the years, White said more than 400 people have been baptized at New Life Apostolic Church.
“Our burden is to have a church of many cultures and diversities from all over the world,” White said. “God has allowed that to happen.”
Their latest project, totaling $1.2 million for the land and a building seating 279 people was completed last Friday.
While it has always offered edited sermons and portions of their Sunday morning service on their website, www.newlifeapostolicchurch.org, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has been streaming the entire morning services for the past two weeks.
With the latest amendment to the shelter-at-home order, allowing churches to meet as “essential businesses,” White said they will be meeting at their new location at in addition to streaming services online.
“The last I read, the Bell County Judge said churches can meet as long as they observe social distancing,” White said. “We are shooting to accommodate around 80 members. And of course there will be no hand shaking or hugging. We will also keep the doors open for ventilation.”
No Sunday school classes will be offered at this time, he said.
White said he is organizing the congregation who will be attending the services in person using a SignUpGenius form.
For the rest of the congregation, they will continue streaming the services, and worshipers can interact with one another through the video, in addition to sharing the service with unchurched family and friends both in Killeen and across the country, White said.
“We hadn’t previously streamed our services online, but I think we’ll continue doing that after the crisis ends,” White said. “The stream has enabled us to reach people all over the United States.”
