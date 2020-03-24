Abundant Life Church of God in Killeen operates a food bank ministry twice per month, and its pastor said they have seen increased numbers in the last couple weeks.
The church, 1210 Florence Road, has the food bank ministry on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On a normal day, Bishop David Scoggins, the church’s pastor, said the church will give food to between 40 to 60 families. At the last food bank on March 10, Scoggins said the church served around 90 families, well above its average.
One hour into the food bank Tuesday, the church had served more than 30 families and had 13 new clients, Scoggins said.
The increased need was not the only change from normal days. Normally, volunteers set the food in a grocery store format in the church’s fellowship hall. Due to social distancing guidelines, however, the church now operates the food bank on a drive through format.
“It’s while supplies last,” Scoggins said.
The church gets most of its food from the Capital Area Food Bank in Austin which in turn gets its donations primarily from H-E-B and Walmart.
With the grocers struggling to meet demand, Scoggins said it puts a burden on food banks.
“It will take away from the over abundance of donations to the Capital Area Food Bank,” Scoggins said of people buying out the grocery stores.
Scoggins urged area residents to buy only what they need so food banks can continue to provide for those in need.
On average, the church gives away approximately 80 pounds of food per family in a mixture of bread, eggs, meet, canned goods, dry goods and fresh vegetables.
In order to be a new client, Scoggins said to come during the food bank hours with a picture ID and proof of residency within the last 30 days.
The church primarily services residents of Bell, Coryell and Williamson counties, but he said he won’t turn anyone away who needs it.
