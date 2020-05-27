As the state is slowly reopening, so are some Killeen facilities. And according to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, more will open starting June 1.
The announcement was made during Cagle’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday during a Killeen City Council meeting.
On June 1, the city’s main library, 205 E. Church Ave., will open to the public. Currently, it is closed and offers online story time to elementary school aged children.
The Copper Mountain Library will open to the public on June 15, as work is being conducted that is “not COVID related,” Cagle said.
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center and Killeen Arts and Activity Center will open June 1 with allowing only 20% occupancy.
The lobby areas at most city buildings will also open beginning June 1.
Cagle also gave a funding update.
The city has been allocated up to $8.3 million in coronavirus relief aid, which 20% or $1.6 million, can be disbursed immediately through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The agency is responsible for distributing these funds.
According to city spokesperson, Hilary Shine city staff have not received any funding yet.
“We are in the process of requesting the initial amount,” Shine said Wednesday.
Other updates include:
Both senior centers, located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will remain closed
The municipal court is pending state approval to open
Basketball goals will be place back at all city parks starting June 1
Longbranch pool is expected to open the week of June 8
Family Aquatic Center is expected to open in July, at limited capacity
mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.