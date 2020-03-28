As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow one local organization is working from home to do its part.
The Killeen-based League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4535 is making face masks that members will deliver to the Baylor Scott & White donation site in Temple, according to a news release from the council.
Four members of the council are using their sewing machines at home to create the masks. The project directors are Veronica Alvarado and Myrna Banzon with the council, and they purchased the supplies to make the masks.
Retired Col. Raul Villaronga, the treasurer of the LULAC council and a former Killeen mayor, provided a statement on the work the council is doing via phone call Saturday.
“I think it’s a beautiful project and they have enough material now to do a few hundred masks and then they will take them to Scott & White. They decided to do something useful and it’s great,” Villaronga said.
“We are not sitting still and complaining about the restrictions in our life caused by the protective measures adopted in Bell County because of COVID-19. Instead, we are reaching out and developing innovative ways to serve this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.