Two local colleges began classes last week but with different methods, as Central Texas College is conducting strictly online classes while Texas A&M University-Central Texas is offering both virtual and in-person learning to its students.
Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for A&M-Central Texas, provided some insight into the university’s enrollment in the first week.
“Current enrollment is up by 2.5% over the same date last year. 79% of that enrollment includes all forms of online options and 21% includes some or all face-to-face classes,” Clos said in an email Tuesday morning.
Clos said she could not provide enrollment numbers because they are constantly changing “every second, every minute.”
She added that school has gone well since returning.
“Our first week of classes got off to a very successful start. The university community is following established health and safety guidelines and we’re looking forward to a productive semester.”
Clos said that since the university started tracking coronavirus data in the spring, they have had six total students report positive COVID-19 test results, and since the beginning of the fall semester, there has been one student report a positive test result.
The university is offering free testing for students, according to Clos.
Bruce Vasbinder, the spokesman for CTC, said he doesn’t have enrollment numbers for the start of the year and the college’s enrollment is fluctuating every day.
Vasbinder also provided a statement on the college returning to face-to-face learning in the future.
“This semester is definitely a learning curve and adjustment period for both students and faculty,” Vasbinder said. “We understand a lot of students prefer to be in the classroom and the majority of our faculty prefer that as well. However, we are making the real-time virtual delivery work and feel it is the safer option for students at this time. While we are hoping to be back in the classroom for the spring semester, no decision has been made yet and we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis to determine what is in the best interests of our students and employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.