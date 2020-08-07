Two local colleges will be focused on online learning heading into the fall semester.
Both Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College will begin classes on Aug. 24.
However, the two Killeen-based schools have different plans heading into the new semester.
CTC will not offer face-to-face instruction outside of some labs or other courses where hands-on training is required, according to a news release from the college.
The college’s online instruction will be in real time where students will get on for a set time slot for their class and be able to interact live with their teacher via the internet.
A&M-Central Texas will be offering face-to-face instruction and virtual learning.
However, Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university said that as of right now, about 70% of students will be learning virtually while 30% have opted for face-to-face instruction.
Online-only classes were normal for A&M-Central Texas and CTC before the corornavirus pandemic hit the local area.
Clos said last year, approximately 46% of students learned virtually.
In the fall of 2019, A&M-Central Texas had an enrollment around 2,440. Right now, the university’s enrollment is estimated around 5% less than last year, according to Clos.
Bruce Vasbinder, the spokesman for CTC did not respond to a question via email on Friday about the college’s estimated enrollment.
