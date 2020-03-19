Killeen City Hall

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra confirmed with the Herald the scheduled March 23 council meeting is on as planned.

The Killeen City Council workshop meeting was canceled on Tuesday. The city announced other closures and adjusted hours of operation through news releases and social media.

The city had canceled the March 17 workshop meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Tuesday’s meeting will be in accordance with the Texas Open Meeting Act, Segarra said, adding that the council will still meet its quorum.

Three council members — Shirley Fleming, Jim Kilpatrick and Juan Rivera — will participate via phone.

“The meeting will still be public but people will be spread out (in the audience) and only city staff that are presenting will be there,” Segarra said.

Another adjustment to the meeting will be a vote after each discussion item, if the council agrees. Anything that is of need of further discussion will be discussed at a later meeting, Segarra said.

“It will be like a council meeting and workshop all into one,” he said.

As of Thursday, the agenda was not available on the city’s website.

