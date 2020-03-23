With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday will be modified to accommodate social distancing.
There are currently 16 confirmed cases in Bell County as of Monday afternoon.
Bell County Commissioners ordered a shelter at home shortly after the number of cases were released.
According to city staff, the meeting is exempt under the order as it is considered essential business.
On Monday afternoon, city staff were inside of the council chambers taping off chairs preparing for the meeting.
Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald there will be a limited number of staff at the meeting and an overflow room in the hallway for the public.
He also added the council is expected to meet its quorum with three council members to participate via phone.
The meeting will still have an option for public comment, as usual.
For future meetings, the IT department is working on a mobile option.
The city also encourages the public to watch the meeting either on Spectrum Channel 10 or by livestream on the city’s website www.killeentexas.gov.
