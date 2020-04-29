For the month of April, the Killeen City Council met every two weeks and will continue to do so for the month of May, according to a unanimous vote made on Tuesday. The meetings have been a combined workshop and meeting.
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases which resulted in city operations continuing with limited public access to most facilities. It also resulted in Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Segarra issuing a disaster declarations under Gov. Greg Abbott’s initial order back in March. The latest updates from Abbott’s shelter-at-home orders are through Friday.
As of Wednesday, Killeen has 77 confirmed cases, according to the Bell County Health District website.
The City Council meeting held Tuesday was virtual, using a program called Zoom — the council’s first such meeting. In previous meetings the past month, the council chambers had chairs taped off and selective seats open to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines during council meetings.
The question of whether future meetings will be all virtual is on the table. Prior to the next meeting, Segarra said he will meet with each council member to make a final decision.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 5.
