1. Yes. If COVID-19 cases are still rising, keep schools closed. It’s not worth the risk.

2. Yes. The school year is already too fragmented. Continue with online learning.

3. No. Students need classroom learning. They can’t afford to miss more time.

4. No. Keeping students home for the rest of the year is unfair to working parents .

5. Unsure. It’s tough to balance academic needs and public health concerns.

