Recently, Killeen city staff learned that it will receive more than $613,000 in federal funding from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress.
What they will do with it will be discussed “at a future meeting,” according to Hilary Shine, the city’s spokesperson. She did not say which meeting.
According to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office on Thursday, Temple, Killeen and Waco were awarded a total of $1,786,282 in federal grants as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARE).
Killeen will receive $613,676, Temple $368,691 and Waco $803,915.
The funds may be used on COVID-19-related services to include testing; equipment; delivering meals; training healthcare workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis or treatment; improving or repurposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients along with providing grants or loans to independent contractors and local small businesses.
The next Killeen City Council meeting is April 14. No agenda was available for this meeting as of Friday afternoon.
Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Nolanville officials could not be reached late Friday.
Monique Brand
