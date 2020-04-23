What will the city of Killeen do with the more than $613,000 in federal funding from the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress? That will be discussed during the Killeen City Council virtual meeting on Tuesday.
According to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office, Killeen was awarded a total of $613,676 in federal grants as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Copperas Cove will receive $40,326 and Harker Heights Public Relations Director Jerry Bark said the city “is currently not receiving funds from the CARES Act.”
Questions to Nolanville were not answered as of presstime.
Killeen’s money is in the form of community block grant funds, which can be used on COVID-19-related services to include testing; equipment; delivering meals; training healthcare workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis or treatment; improving or repurposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients along with providing grants or loans to independent contractors and local small businesses.
In a legal notice through the Herald printed on April 22, the city announced it is retooling its citizens participation plan to “allow incorporation of measures for immediate response to current and/or future declarations of disaster and emergencies.”
Typically, the public gives suggestions in person to the council on what projects should be funded by block grant money. On Tuesday, the meeting will be virtual due to the shelter-at-home order amid the pandemic.
Mayor Jose Segarra said he and some city staff will be at the City Hall chambers during the meeting while councilmembers will participate via livestream. The public is encouraged to view the meeting online. Special instructions on submitting public comments and input will be available at the city’s website over the weekend.
The virtual meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.