For the month of April the Killeen City Council will meet every two weeks, according to a vote made last Tuesday. The council voted to have meetings on April 14 and April 28. Mayor Jose Segarra said it would be a combined “workshop and meeting.”
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases which resulted in city operations continuing with limited public access to most facilities. It also resulted in Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Segarra issuing a disaster declaration. The latest updates from both order shelter-at-home orders through April 6.
As of Saturday, Killeen had nine confirmed cases: five women and four men. The women’s ages covered five decades: 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. Of the men, two were in their 40s and one each was in his 30s and 60s. In Bell County, there are a total of 36 confirmed cases and one person had died.
Under the latest directive, day-to-day city operations fall under the essential government functions guidelines which state they can “be performed in compliance with social distancing requirements of 6 feet.” The council chambers will have chairs taped off and selective seats open to the public to adhere to the guidelines.
The council will not meet Tuesday as the council usually does not meet on the fifth Tuesday of a given month per its protocol.
