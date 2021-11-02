Free COVID-19 vaccines and tests will be available, while supplies last, during drive-thru clinic events today and Thursday hosted by the city of Killeen.
The city’s latest COVID-19 vaccine and testing site will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W. S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to a city of Killeen news release.
Pfizer vaccine and booster shots will be available to those who are at least 12 years old.
“This clinic will not be offering the vaccine to youth ages 5-11 if it is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before or during the dates of the clinic,” Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said in a news release Tuesday. “The Killeen Independent School District will handle vaccines for those ages, and the City will provide any support needed.”
Last week, Ford said, between Oct. 27-28, Killeen’s drive-thru clinic administered 137 vaccines and 135 tests, of which five tested positive for COVID-19.
No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, she said, but a phone number and/or email address is required. Fifteen-minute COVID-19 rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized mixing booster shot brands. Per the CDC, booster shots are eligible for those who are:
65 years or older
18 years or older who live in long-term care settings
18 years or older who have underlying medical conditions
18 years or older who work in high-risk settings
18 years or older who live in high-risk settings
Individuals should consult with their physician for information on whether they are eligible and can visit cdc.gov for the CDC guidance.
Ford said residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
