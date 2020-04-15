The Killeen Educators Association is pleased that the Killeen Independent School District is unlikely to return to a classroom setting in May, according to a news release by Rick Beaule, president of the association.
“We are pleased that last night, Killeen ISD publicly agreed with what we have stated from the beginning of this crisis months ago,” Beaule said in the Wednesday release.
Beaule addressed the school board at Tuesday’s board meeting, urging it to keep schools closed until a vaccine to the coronavirus has been developed.
In the release, Beaule said the current situation is not a normal one; the safety of staff, students and community should be first and foremost and everyone needs to figure out what the new normal will be.
Addressing the future of schooling at the meeting, KISD Superintendent John Craft said it is unlikely that students will return to the classroom in May.
“There’s just so many risks that outweigh benefits,” Craft said Tuesday.
Craft said that at this point, he could not justify the risk of bringing back more than 50,000 people for three weeks of instruction.
“We look forward to the swift official announcement from the district regarding the unlikelihood of returning to class in May so that we may focus on the ever-changing issues still confronting us,” Beaule said in the release.
