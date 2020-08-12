1. Yes. With 50,000-plus students and staff, the odds are not with the district.

2. Yes. There may be a few outbreaks, but they will be confined to a single campus.

3. No. The district has gone to great lengths to make in-person learning work safely.

4. No. The local virus numbers will continue to fall; KISD schools won’t be closed.

5. Unsure. It’s impossible to say, considering circumstances continue to change.

Vote

View Results