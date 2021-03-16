Bell County officials are expecting around $70.4 million in federal funding, and Killeen is expecting about $26 million, after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.
County spokesman James Stafford said county officials have not yet seen the total amount, and he could not comment how much each city in the county will receive.
The city of Killeen already knows what is expected to receive — $26 million — but city officials said the parameters and when it will come is not yet known.
“The Feds have not released details on what the restrictions for use will be or how/when the funding will be disbursed,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Tuesday.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager and spokesman, Jerry Bark, said his understanding is that the city’s allocation will come from the state.
“At this time, it appears the funds for non-entitlement cities, or cities smaller than 50,000 in population, will be allocated through the State, while the cities larger than 50,000 in population will be receiving their funds directly from the federal government,” Bark said.
A spreadsheet on the Senate Democrats website showed Harker Heights could receive around $7.07 million.
Nolanville looks to be slated $1.28 million.
Temple is slated to get $15.62 million, Belton is expected to get $4.99 million and Salado is set to receive $520,000. Florence is slated to get $280,000.
In Coryell County, Judge Roger Miller said more than $14.7 million will be split up between Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Evant and Oglesby.
“That is the only information I can confirm at this time,” Miller said, who cited the National Association of Counties for the total the county will receive.
Citing the Senate Democrats spreadsheet, Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller said the city should receive around $7.25 million. Gatesville is slated to receive $2.7 million.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday that he hadn't seen the estimation.
“It is my understanding that out of the $1.88 trillion dollar bail out, only $19.53 billion is available for Counties and Municipalities with a population under 50,000, such as Lampasas County,” Hoyer said via email Friday.
The National Association of Counties estimated Lampasas County would receive around $4.15 million.
The city of Lampasas is slated to receive $1.74 million.
Payment to municipalities will be in two tranches — 50% will be received within 60 days of March 11, and the other 50% will be paid no earlier than 12 months later, the National Association of Counties said on its website.
Estimates are not official values from the U.S. Treasury and are subject to change.
