Area residents who get food from the Killeen Food Care Center are noticing some differences in the way the food bank operates.
“We’ve moved everything outside,” Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the food bank, said Tuesday morning as dozens of area residents were picking up bread, vegetables and other food.
The outside operations began last week.
Cockrell said the move is weather permitting and helps the food bank and its volunteers keep themselves and the clients safe.
As people check in, they are instructed to sanitize their hands, and they are given gloves. All of the groceries are now pre-bagged and put into a cart by a volunteer. They then move through the line to get desserts, breads and produce.
“We’ve got Scouts and church and service organizations helping us pre-build the bags,” Cockrell said.
For days when operations have to move back inside, only four people are allowed inside, and all of the food is brought to them.
Cockrell said the food bank is still seeing an increase in demand.
Through the month of March, he said the food bank distributed around 60,000 to 70,000 pounds of groceries, which is an increase of about 20% over a normal month.
The Killeen Food Care Center is seeing the increased demand for various reasons, including people being laid off or unable to work at nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the increase in people shopping at H-E-B and Walmart, which is leaving some shelves empty.
On Tuesday, about 200 families picked food at the Killeen Food Care Center.
The shelves and warehouse at the food bank are full, thanks to monetary donations from the community and the H-E-B distribution warehouse.
Over the last two weeks, Cockrell said the food bank has received around $22,000 of monetary donations.
“The community has really responded,” he said. “We can’t do it without them.”
He said that the donations have come in from all over Bell County.
Cockrell said if people want to donate, he would prefer personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer, or monetary donations.
Those wishing to donate can do so at the food bank’s website at www.foodcare.org, in person at 210 N. 16th St. or by mail at P.O. Box 1656, Killeen, TX, 76540.
The monetary donations have allowed Cockrell to purchase more food from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.
With consumer demand up at local grocery stores, bread has also been in short supply.
“We’re getting very little bread from the H-E-Bs and Walmarts,” Cockrell said.
However, the H-E-B distribution warehouse in Temple recently responded with a donation of 360 totes of bread, which is about 7,200 loaves of bread.
The Killeen Food Care Center operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Anyone is eligible to receive assistance from the food pantry.
Cockrell said anyone who comes to the pantry and says they are hungry will walk away with food, no questions asked.
New clients will be asked questions that the food bank uses to keep demographic data when applying for grants, but all information is requested, not required. A photo ID is also requested, but not required.
Community Response
Continued operations at the food bank have allowed area residents to receive food, thanks to area residents Michael Muehlemann and Mitzi Curbey.
Muehlemann frequents the Killeen Food Care Center and picks up food on behalf of seven families, something he said he as been doing for four years.
“It’s for people that are bedridden and can’t get out,” he said Tuesday.
He loads the groceries into a wagon that he attaches to his bicycle.
Some of the families live close together, but the farthest lives on Robinett Road in west Killeen, some 6 to 7 miles from the food bank.
Muehlemann, 47, said his grandparents inspired his desire to help people.
“I don’t even take donations,” he said. “This is just something that I like to do.
Curbey is a caregiver for two elderly women in Killeen as an employee with Girling Health Care in Temple.
The Copperas Cove resident has been working as a caregiver for the past four months.
“I like working with the elderly,” she said. “I have a soft spot for them.”
Curbey said one of the women she cares for has told her she doesn’t know what she would do without her. The Killeen Food Care Center is not the only food bank Curbey goes to in order to care for the two women.
“I frequent all the pantries I can in Killeen for them,” Curbey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.