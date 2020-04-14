Killeen area airports will receive millions in aid through federal coronavirus aid funding.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration will award more than $811.5 million in airport aid to 210 airports in Texas, including Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Skylark Field.
Killeen-Fort Hood is slated to get $2.2 million and Skylark is slated for $30,000, said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director.
“The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments. This will be a discussion for council at a future meeting,” Shine told the Herald.
The grant funding is part of President Donald Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program, as “an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses,”according to a news release.
