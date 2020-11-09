There have been 9,160 free COVID-19 tests conducted in Killeen since May.
Hilary Shine, spokesperson for the City of Killeen, said that 6,443 of those tests came from the most recent testing sites from Sept. 28 through Nov. 6. Specifically from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 at the Special Events Center in Killeen, there were 1,350 tests administered.
Between Sept. 28 and Nov. 6, there were 141 positive tests of the 6,443 that were administered.
Shine said that she did not have the total number of positive tests at all of the free testing sites in Killeen, and that at this time, there is not a free testing site planned for Killeen in the future.
Shine added said that the free testing sites are provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the state has recently allocated resources toward areas that have been more affected by COVID-19 recently. Therefore the City of Killeen does not have the opportunity at this time.
