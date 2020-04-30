AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen is planning to reopen some services on Monday, according to Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for the hospital.
The following services will be available.
- Imaging Care – including Nuclear Medicine, MRI, CT and Mammography
- Heart and Vascular Care
- Limited Surgical Care
“We are excited to get back to what we do best, providing a full complement of healthcare services to our communities,” said Kevin Roberts, the chief executive officer of AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook. “We anticipate fully opening all services in the coming weeks.”
Coryell Health in Gatesville is reopening services and beginning to schedule elective surgeries again, according to a news release from the hospital. The hospital began elective surgeries on Monday, according to Carly Latham, the director of marketing for the hospital.
The hospital still has a no-visitors policy and they are testing all of their patients for the coronavirus when they enter the building, according to Latham.
“As we resume services, we will regularly evaluate our best practices to assess when and if procedural adjustments are necessary. Our willingness to adapt is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the highest-caliber care,” the news release said.
Other local hospitals have begun performing elective surgeries, as well.
Baylor Scott & White and Seton Medical Center are both performing elective surgeries but they are not providing every type of surgery, officials said.
