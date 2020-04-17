The Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen is reopening today following new guidance issued by the Texas Attorney General’s office.
The course is a city of Killeen property that is managed by Billy Casper Golf
“Golfers should anticipate operational changes designed to comply with this guidance and CDC recommendations for safety during the COVID-19 situation,” said Hilary Shine, the city’s spokesperson.
Additional staff precautions have been implemented including use of personal protective equipment and social distancing practices.
The pro shop will remain closed until further notice, and no food or beverage services will be offered. Golf cart use, public and private, will be limited to single occupants only. Public carts will be sanitized after each use.
All revised operations and the suspension of tournaments will remain in place until COVID-19 restrictions are removed.
Tee time bookings will only be accepted by credit card by phone to 254-613-7011.
