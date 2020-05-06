The Bell County Public Health District said it identified three new infections — all in Killeen — and an additional recovery.
That brings the health district’s case count to 196 while Texas health services said the county’s total was 210 — a figure that includes coronavirus-positive residents of Fort Hood. Texas Department of State Health Services also is about a day behind Bell County local numbers.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 190 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon. This is an increase of 10 cases since Tuesday’s update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 26 cases are active, 20 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 142 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons. Nine of the new cases on Tuesday were TDCJ inmates.
Lampasas County currently has seven total cases of the new coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, five are currently active and two patients have recovered.
Coryell Health in Gatesville is offering coronavirus tests to all salon professionals today before 5 p.m. at no cost and no appointment is necessary. The saliva submission tests will be conducted at the drive-up testing location at the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, 1507 W. Main St., behind or north of the main hospital building. For specific questions, call 254-248-6263.
BELL COUNTY
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday it will stand up temporary coronavirus test sites in Troy and Rogers. The rural test sites will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Rogers Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave., Rogers, and Troy Fire Department, 201 E. Main St., Troy.
“They will be by appointment only, so it’s not a drive-up test site,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said last week. “You must make an appointment. It is my understanding there will be some health screening before you get cleared to go get tested at those sites.”
People will be tested if they have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and a loss of taste or smell.
Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register for a testing appointment.
So far, 23 rural Bell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health district. Rural Bell County cases include people who live in unincorporated areas and small cities.
The remaining 173 infections have been in Killeen, Temple, Belton and Harker Heights.
As the number of confirmed cases inched up slightly, the health district also reported the total number of recoveries is now 123.
And like case and recovery number bumps, the number of tests performed in the county increased Wednesday. Health district data shows 472 tests were performed since Tuesday. That brings the testing total to 8,720.
While the county saw slight increases in case and recovery totals, the cumulative test number stayed stagnant Wednesday. So far, 8,248 tests have been performed in the county.
Herald reporters Artie Phillips and Monique Brand contributed to this report.
