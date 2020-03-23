In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation for municipalities to suspend their May 2 elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two area city councils will discuss moving election dates on Tuesday. Abbott signed the document March 18.
The City of Killeen and Harker Heights are holding separate council meetings on Tuesday where each will consider moving the election date to Nov. 3.
According to Texas Election Advisory issued by the Texas Secretary of State, there will be no change to the current candidate filings; all ballot by mail requests that were filed for the May 2 election would apply for the Nov. 3 election and “all mail requests submitted for reasons of age or disability would still be valid for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.”
Any marked ballots that are received by military members serving overseas, out of the county and other voters who are eligible for early voting because they are voting from outside the United States will still be valid and counted for the Nov. 3 election.
In Killeen, the mayoral seat and three at-large seats are up for grabs. In Heights, the mayoral and Place 4 seat are up for a vote. KISD has construction spending bonds totaling $265 million on the ballot, along with two places on the board of trustees.
Both municipalities are sharing their elections with Killeen Independent School District, which is sharing half the cost for both. The estimated cost of Killeen’s election is $75,000. The estimated cost of Heights is $17,600.
If approved by either or both, there are no anticipated additional costs associated with postponing the election, according to Killeen Interim City Attorney Traci Briggs.
