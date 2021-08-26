The city of Killeen has begun its coronavirus drive-thru testing and vaccination site for the second week in a row.
The site, which ran last week Aug. 19-21, revved up again for yet another week beginning Thursday. It was scheduled for the same times, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and its last day is on Saturday. The site is being run by Killeen’s Emergency Management team in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department. The COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are free, and appointments are not needed.
Killeen’s Director of Communications Janell Ford said Thursday in a news release there were more than 150 cars at the start of the event. During last week’s event, 1,059 tests were given and 234 vaccines were administered.
Workers at the site are administering the newly Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer vaccine, which comes in two doses. It is available for anyone ages 12 and up. Participants have the option of either getting the vaccine or taking a self-administered rapid test, which produces results in as little as 15 minutes, according to the release.
In recent weeks, local health officials from Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen have spoken out about the rise in cases, which has impacted the availability of intensive care beds. Hospitals have now suspended elective procedures and opened up unused wards in order to open up more beds. On Wednesday, Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Fort Hood announced it would also be suspending elective surgeries until further notice.
The COVID threat level in Bell County is at “Level-1”, which is classified as severe, uncontrolled community transmission.
The city is also reminding residents to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
As of 5:40 today, Ford said all 500 tests are out for the day.
