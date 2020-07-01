The homeless shelter in Killeen is currently on lock down after a person that was staying at the shelter tested positive for the coronavirus last week, officials said today.
Larry Moehnke, a board member for the shelter, said that all of the staff and the homeless are on lock down and they have been tested.
The shelter is still waiting on more of the test results but they did receive some of the results on Tuesday and those came back negative, according to Moehnke.
"We have taken the proper precautions, and we have hopes that we don’t have any more positive cases," Moehnke said over the phone on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.