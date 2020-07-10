The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen remains on lockdown as the shelter deals with a spread of the coronavirus within its ranks.
Shelter officials confirmed the first positive case of the virus on July 1 and said it was locked down to prevent new clients from becoming exposed.
Shelter officials this week declined to provide the number of positive cases in the shelter, citing client privacy, however, the Bell County Public Health District told the Herald Thursday that there have been 23 cases from the shelter.
When the shelter confirmed the first case, there were around 45 people in the shelter. As of Thursday, that number is now 24, according to William Hall, the shelter’s director of operations.
The shelter cannot force people to stay, but those who do leave are not allowed to return due to its locked down state.
“Clients who leave during lockdown are not allowed to return to the shelter,” Hall said via email Thursday. “Without shelter in place conditions, the risk exists for further introduction of the virus into the facility, potentially compromising the status of negative clients as well as our capacity to effective(ly) provide even the most basic of services.”
Mary Salisbury, a homeless woman living in the shelter, said the shelter has separated the clients who have tested positive from those who have tested negative. The positive clients are in the women and family side, and the negative clients are in the men side, she said.
She said, from her perspective, it feels as though they are “packed in like sardines.”
The women and family side of the shelter has 24 beds, while the men’s side has 54 beds.
“First of all, they leave us here; we are unattended,” said Salisbury, whose son also stays with her in the shelter. “We have to clean the dorm ourselves.”
Salisbury said it is unusual for the clients to clean the dorms themselves.
Meals are served by rolling a cart of food down the hallway and leaving them for the clients.
Hall said all staff-client interactions and meal service are done with social distancing in mind.
“Meals are provided according to social distancing guidelines as well as according to CDC guidelines for homeless shelters that address meal provision to minimize exposure of staff and clients,” he said.
The CDC guidelines for homeless shelters, updated June 12, say that there should be 6 feet of separation between seats, and/or allow for food to be delivered or taken away.
Salisbury said she is hoping things will go back to normal soon.
“None of us are showing any symptoms,” said Salisbury, adding she tested negative for the virus while her son tested positive. “We are coming close to the time where they are going to re-test us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.