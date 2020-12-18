The hospital in Killeen has received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and begun administering it to employees.
Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth-Central Texas, said the Killeen hospital received its first 30 doses of the vaccine Thursday and is distributing them in accordance with federal and state government guidelines.
“AdventHealth will administer the vaccine to medical providers and team members working in areas with the most exposure risk,” Riley said.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood both got doses of the vaccine and began administering them on Tuesday.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is still waiting for its allotment of vaccines to administer, officials said.
Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for Seton Medical Center, said hospital officials are planning and ready to administer the vaccine when they receive it.
Riley said she could not talk about when AdventHealth would be able to administer vaccines to the public, and Taylor at Seton said it could be the middle of 2021 before the public can start receiving the vaccine.
Riley said their could be a potential cost for people to get the vaccine.
“While the vaccine itself will be free of cost, there may be a charge from your provider for the immunization itself. Most insurance companies will cover that cost, but you should reach out to your insurance company to confirm,” Riley said.
