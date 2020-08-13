As of Thursday, AdventHealth has adjusted its hospital visitation policy.
Non-critical patients at AdventHealth are now allowed one visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. This applies to the main hospital location at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, according to a news release.
“Before this, we were not allowing any visitors,” AdventHealth Spokesperson Erin Riley said in the news release. “The only exceptions were in our Maternal Child unit, where patients could have one visitor per admission, or if there was a patient with extenuating circumstances.”
Visitors may enter through the main entrance located at the front of the hospital. All visitors will be screened using the procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and all visitors will be required to wear a mask.
Visitor access is still restricted in the Intensive Care and Critical Care units, as well as in the Emergency Department. Patients in the Maternal Child unit are allowed one visitor per admission.
“At AdventHealth, we believe in providing whole-person care that focuses on a person’s spiritual, mental and physical needs in an environment that is safe for all,” Riley said. “We hope that this step in our coronavirus journey will help our non-critical patients through their healing process and give their loved ones some peace of mind by being able to connect with each other.”
