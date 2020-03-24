AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas are suspending visitor access for the time being due to the ongoing concern over the new coronavirus, according to a press release issued by the hospital.
"Like our community leaders and fellow healthcare facilities, we are taking steps to keep our patients, staff and community members safe,” said Kevin Roberts, CEO of AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook. “And though we know the healing power that visitors and loved ones can bring, we feel that these measures are necessary to provide the best medical care possible."
Until further notice, AdventHealth Central Texas will only receive patients through the emergency room entrance and the surgery center entrance. The emergency room is open 24/7, while the surgery center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Rollins Brook location will only receive patients through the front entrance, though patients receiving wound care treatment should still enter through the back entrance.
“We ask that our communities continue to work with us, and only come to our hospitals if they are seeking care,” said Roberts. “That being said, we are here, and we are ready to serve those who need our help.”
