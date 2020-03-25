The AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation, a fundraising arm for the Killeen hospital, is looking for help from local businesses in getting more disposable medical supplies as the coronavirus spreads.
“We currently have plenty of supplies to care for our community,” Kevin Roberts, the president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Central Texas, said in a news release from the foundation. “We are looking at other communities who have hit their surge and are preparing for if and when that happens in our community. Taking care of our patients is our focus. Planning ahead will help us do that.”
The following items are on the request list:
N-95 Masks
Surgical Masks
Disposable gloves (sterile and non-sterile)
Disposable gowns
Disposable stethoscopes
Anthony Mino, the director of the AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation, will pick up all donations.
“Each item can be a tax-deductible donation made to the foundation,” Mino said. “Or if preferred, we can return and/or re-stock items when this crisis passes. We will be good stewards of our resources”
To make a donation, email anthony.mino@adventhealth.com or call 254-535-1794.
Tiya Searcy, the spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White provided a statement on supply shortage via email on Wednesday.
“We are aware of supply shortages, and we continue to monitor the situation and work closely with our vendors and distributors.
We have also received a number of offers of support from the public and organized groups willing to donate supplies. While we work to develop locations that can safely receive donations from the public, we ask all who are interested in donating supplies to email donations@bswhealth.org,” Searcy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.